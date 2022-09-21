Santiniketan: Missing boy found dead in neighbour’s rooftop shed, people set house on fire

A five-year-old boy who had gone missing two days ago was found dead in a shed on the rooftop of a neighbour’s house in the Santiniketan area of Bolpur municipality on Tuesday afternoon, triggering protest and violence, police said.

Agitated local residents vandalised the house in question and set it on fire. A woman member of the family was arrested, the police said.

Earlier, the locals out of suspicion stormed into the neighbour’s house only to find the child’s body hidden under a tin and a tarpaulin on the rooftop.

They informed the police who took the body in their possession. It is learnt that there was some dispute between the

two families.

The police, however, maintained that the motive behind the murder was not yet clear. They also brought a sniffer dog to conduct a thorough search of the place.

The victim, Shubham, younger of the two sons of Shambhu and Mamata Tagore, did not return home after he went out to buy biscuits from a nearby shop on Sunday.

Shambhu is a barber by profession while Mamata is a housewife.

“He was not found even after a search was conducted to find him. The police were also informed and they too carried a search operation, but to no avail,” said a local resident.

Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathy said, “The boy’s family and neighbours informed the local police station only after searching for him for initial 3-4 hours on their own. The police searched all places, including the house from where the body was found. A woman has been arrested and we will interrogate her to find out what led to the boy’s murder.”

“It is unfortunate that despite searching thoroughly we couldn’t save the child. We cannot compensate the family’s loss but we will find out who all are involved in the crime and the guilty are punished,” he added.