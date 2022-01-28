Sandhya Mukhopadhyay tests Covid +ve, in hospital

Veteran singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who on Tuesday refused to accept a Padma Shri, was hospitalised on Thursday after she developed heart and lung related complications due to Covid-19. The 90-year-old was rushed to SSKM Hospital in the afternoon through a green corridor created by the Kolkata police.

She tested positive for Covid-19 in an RT-PCR test conducted on her arrival at the hospital. As the SSKM Hospital is not a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, Mukhopadhyay was shifted to a private hospital in the evening. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her a visit at SSKM Hospital. “According to the doctors, she showed signs of a heart ailment. But as she tested positive for Covid-19, she is being shifted to Apollo Hospital,” said Banerjee after her visit.

Doctors at the private hospital said, “She has contracted Covid-19 and there is oxygen desaturation. That’s why she is having respiratory troubles. She had cardiac problems for a long time and was taking medicines for that. She was hospitalised due to a combined effect of heart and lung-related issues.”

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday reduced the cost for an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at private labs and hospitals from Rs 950 to Rs 500. The state’s daily tally declined further as it recorded 3,608 new Covid-19 cases within the past 24 hours, taking its count of active cases to 55,725.