Sandhya Mukhopadhyay cremated with full state honours, hundreds pay tribute

LEGENDARY SINGER Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cut short her trip to north Bengal and returned to Kolkata to pay her last respects to the singer whose voice enthralled music lovers for generations.

Hundreds of admirers gathered at Rabindra Sadan where the singer’s mortal remains were kept. Scores lined both sides of the streets to take one last glimpse at her as the hearse carrying her mortal remains were being taken at Keoratala crematorium for the last rites.

The chief minister was spotted walking behind the hearse along with a host of celebrities and was also at the crematorium where the singer was accorded a gun salute.

All along the singer’s last journey, Mukhopadhyay’s evergreen songs were played on loudspeakers. Her daughter and son-in-law, as well as friends, attended the funeral along with state ministers.

Among those who paid floral tributes to the celebrated singer were Left Front chairman Biman Bose, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya and BJYM state president Indranil Khan. Singers and artistes from Bengal’s film and television industry also turned up to pay their last respects to the departed singing icon.