Bengal STF recovers arms cache from pond near TMC leader’s house in Sandeshkhali

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday recovered a massive cache of weapons from a pond adjacent to the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district.
The arms cache—17 weapons and 39 rounds of cartridges—were found as the STF conducted searches at the residence of TMC leader Robin Das and his brother Gopal, the surrounding areas, and a nearby pond. Both Robin and Gopal, known to be close associates of arrested TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, were not in the area.
“For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorise common citizens,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.
While the Bengal STF has yet to release an official statement, sources said six people have been arrested.
Along with the STF personnel, officials from the Sandeshkhali police station and central paramilitary forces are also present at the scene. Locals have long accused the two brothers of harassing people and targeting BJP workers.
Following the search operation, Adhikari praised the West Bengal Police. “On precise intelligence inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted extensive raids across multiple locations near Sarberia Bazaar in Kumrakhali, Basanti, and Sandeshkhali areas. Forces have successfully seized a massive cache of illegal firearms and ammunition hidden away to disrupt peace,” Adhikari said in a post on X.
“This culture of violence claimed the precious lives of numerous opposition party workers, particularly dedicated BJP Karyakartas, who stood up against tyranny. Those dark days are over,” he added.
Story continues below this ad
“Our government remains unconditionally committed to restoring law and order. We will continue to track down, unearth, and recover every single piece of illegal firearm across the length and breadth of West Bengal. Criminal activities and political terrorism will be completely wiped out from our State. Peace, safety and democracy will prevail,” Adhikari said.
The BJP also intensified its attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
“Ponds used to yield fish. If it weren’t for the TMC, we would never have known that bullets, bombs, and guns could also be fished out. They are truly the ninth wonder of the world,” BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said. “Every passing day proves the depths to which they have dragged this state. Had the election results turned out differently, these firearms wouldn’t have remained hidden in a pond—they would have been used to attack ordinary people. I urge the government to ensure that these individuals never step foot outside of jail,” he added.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More