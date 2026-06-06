Bengal STF recovers arms cache from pond near TMC leader’s house in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adikari praised the STF and said criminal activities and political terrorism will be wiped out from the state. (Credit: West Bengal police and file photo)

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday recovered a massive cache of weapons from a pond adjacent to the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district.

The arms cache—17 weapons and 39 rounds of cartridges—were found as the STF conducted searches at the residence of TMC leader Robin Das and his brother Gopal, the surrounding areas, and a nearby pond. Both Robin and Gopal, known to be close associates of arrested TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, were not in the area.

“For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorise common citizens,” Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.