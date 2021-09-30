Samserganj & Jangipur also go to polls today

While all eyes are on the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting to hold on to her post, two Assembly seats in Murshidabad district will also go to the polls on Thursday. The polls in Samserganj and Jangipur were countermanded during the March-April state elections after the death of two candidates.

While the Congress candidate from Samserganj, Rezaul Haque, died on April 15, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, died the following day.

The Jangipur election will see a three-way contest between TMC candidate and former state minister Jakir Hossain, who had the seat in 2016, the BJP’s Sujit Das, and the RSP’s Alam Mian. The RSP is a member of the Left Front. During the March-April elections, the ruling party did not field Hossain since he was still recovering from the critical injuries he suffered in a bomb blast at the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on February 17.

Traditionally, Jangipur has been a Congress bastion, with the grand old party winning the seat 11 times to date. However, this time the party, which contested the polls earlier this year in coalition with the Left Front, has left it to the RSP.

Meanwhile, four parties are in contention in Samserganj. The TMC’s Amirul Islam is battling to retain the seat he won in 2016. He is up against the Congress’s Jaidur Rahaman and the CPI(M)’s Md Modassar Hossain. The BJP has fielded poll debutant Milan Ghosh.

Earlier this year, Jaidur backed out of the contest as he is the brother of Khalilur Rahaman, the TMC MP from Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. However, he reversed his decision under pressure from his party.