Kolkata: Two arrested for last week’s blast in Salt Lake

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a low-intensity blast at Duttabad near Labony bus stand in Salt Lake on November 1. While there was no casualty, it was alleged that miscreants wanted to create trouble in the area.

The two arrested have been identified as Bhola Sardar (30) of Shantinagar in Salt Lake and Sani Das (34) of Navajivan Sporting Club.

Police said that Bhola’s name came up during investigation and they recovered explosives from them during a raid on their places on the night of November 6.

“Sources were activated to get information about the accused. On the other hand technical support was also taken for verification of the information,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Bhola said that they were BJP workers and accused the police of framing them.

” I didn’t do anything. We are being framed,” said Sardar.

The two have been booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and under the Explosives Act.

