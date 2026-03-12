Sale of induction cooker rises amid LPG price hike, supply disruptions

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
By Jigisha Seal
The hike in cooking gas price amid the escalating West Asia tensions has increased the sale of induction cookers in retail stores across the city as people have started to take pre-emptive measures for possible future LPG supply disruptions.
Amid the LPG crisis and rise in global energy costs, the cooking gas price has risen by Rs 60 per cylinder for domestic consumers and over Rs 114 for commercial consumers in March.
S K Kundu, owner of New Behala Steel House in Kolkata, said the demand for induction cookers has risen sharply over the last week. “The sale of induction cookers increased by nearly 95% over the last seven days. People are forced to purchase it now with the rising gas prices and apprehension over the unavailability of gas cylinders,” he said.
Sukumar, an employee at Fairdeal International, said “In the last two to three days, we have sold over 10-12 induction cookers, which is a noticeable rise compared to earlier. Previously, we used to sell one or two per day whereas now 10-12 are being sold daily.”
While the induction cooker prices remain unchanged as of now, the retailers anticipate a price hike soon in all major brands.
“Most people are panic buying after a rise in LPG cylinder prices,” he added.
Sheikh Habibur Rehman, a partner with Hawkins in Chandni Chowk market, attributed the surge in demand not only to the recent price hike in cooking gas but also to supply concerns. “While the price hike is a major contributing factor, another reason is the tight LPG cylinder supply in Kolkata. People are opting for induction cookers as a back-up. The sales have increased by 20% since Saturday. Delayed deliveries are leading to panic booking and thus affecting both commercial and domestic users,” he said.
As common households prepare to meet the ends, not only induction cookers but other cooking appliances like microwave ovens and electric kettles are also seeing increased buyers.
MD Sultan, a retailer at Hindustan Traders said, “Since Monday, there has been a sharp spike in induction cooker sales in our shop. Earlier, we would sell two or three per day, but now the number has gone up to around eight to 10 daily. Our prices have also increased by ₹100 to ₹200.”
Another employee at the store added that the delay in gas cylinder delivery fueled by the anticipation of a crisis is compelling people to stock up on microwave ovens.
Bina Halder, a Behala resident said, “We recently purchased an induction cooker. Although it was expensive, it is a one-time investment compared to the inflation in cooking gas prices. We are afraid of a worse outcome in future so it is better to be prepared in advance.”
