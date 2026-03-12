Sale of induction cooker rises amid LPG price hike, supply disruptions

Bina Halder, a Behala resident said, “We recently purchased an induction cooker. Although it was expensive, it is a one-time investment compared to the inflation in cooking gas prices. We are afraid of a worse outcome in future so it is better to be prepared in advance.”

By Jigisha Seal

The hike in cooking gas price amid the escalating West Asia tensions has increased the sale of induction cookers in retail stores across the city as people have started to take pre-emptive measures for possible future LPG supply disruptions.

Amid the LPG crisis and rise in global energy costs, the cooking gas price has risen by Rs 60 per cylinder for domestic consumers and over Rs 114 for commercial consumers in March.

S K Kundu, owner of New Behala Steel House in Kolkata, said the demand for induction cookers has risen sharply over the last week. “The sale of induction cookers increased by nearly 95% over the last seven days. People are forced to purchase it now with the rising gas prices and apprehension over the unavailability of gas cylinders,” he said.