Salboni land-grab case: With Abhishek Banerjee’s arrested aide, CID conducts search in flat next to MP residence

A CID team conducted a two-hour search at a property in Kalighat, located adjacent to the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, with his personal assistant Sumit Roy, who was arrested last week in connection with his alleged involvement in the Salboni land-grab case.

Around 1pm Tuesday, the CID team arrived at the property, which according to sources, belongs to Roy.

This comes after the arrest on Monday of three more suspects, Amit Ghosh, Nityananda Roy, and Laxmikanta Bhuiya, who are believed to be linked to the allegedly fraudulent land network. On Tuesday, CID produced Ghosh, Roy, and Bhuiya before the Medinipur CJM court. They were sent to 4-day CID custody.