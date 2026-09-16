Salboni land-grab case: With Abhishek Banerjee’s arrested aide, CID conducts search in flat next to MP residence

Around 1pm Tuesday, the CID team arrived at the property, which according to sources, belongs to Roy.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readKolkataSep 16, 2026 04:30 AM IST
Abhishek Banerjee’s arrested aide, Abhishek Banerjee, Salboni land grab case, land grab case, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsTMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
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A CID team conducted a two-hour search at a property in Kalighat, located adjacent to the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, with his personal assistant Sumit Roy, who was arrested last week in connection with his alleged involvement in  the Salboni land-grab case.

Around 1pm Tuesday, the CID team arrived at the property, which according to sources, belongs to Roy.

This comes after the arrest on Monday of three more suspects, Amit Ghosh, Nityananda Roy, and Laxmikanta Bhuiya, who are believed to be linked to the allegedly fraudulent land network. On Tuesday, CID produced Ghosh, Roy, and Bhuiya before the Medinipur CJM court. They were sent to 4-day CID custody.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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