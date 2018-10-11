Safety measures for durga puja rush: Bidhannagar police restricts movement on foot overbridges

During four days of puja, no auto or taxi parking or stoppages will be allowed between Golaghata and Bangur. During four days of puja, no auto or taxi parking or stoppages will be allowed between Golaghata and Bangur.

Starting Friday, Bidhannagar police will restrict movement on three-foot overbridges on VIP Road, as a safety measure keeping the Durga Puja crowd in mind. “Movement will be restricted depending on the crowd. During peak hours, the foot overbridges will be kept closed,” said an official.

Police said that three bridges — at Golaghata, Clock Tower Crossing and Dum Dum Park — have limited capacity.

“No crossover of people will be allowed at Clock Tower Crossing during peak hours. The newly constructed Golaghata underpass will be used for crossover near Golaghata,” Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) Amit Javalgi said.

“Parking or alighting on VIP Road from Golaghata crossing to Clock Tower Crossing will not be allowed. Buses towards airport will be diverted to service road just after Dakshindhari. De-boarding of commuters will be done through service road at Golaghata and Bangur. The crowd will be dispersed and channelised through service road towards Bangur underpass,” an official said.

“During four days of puja, no auto or taxi parking or stoppages will be allowed between Golaghata and Bangur. Major traffic to Kolkata and to airport will be diverted via Main Arterial Road, through Rajarhat connect,” the official added.

As many as 2,000 personnel including officials of deputy commissioner and inspector ranks, along with civic volunteers and homeguards will be deployed under the Bidhannagar police jurisdiction to ensure safety of people during Durga Puja.

They have drawn up a special traffic plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement on VIP Road. Officials said that a blueprint of traffic arrangements has been prepared keeping some of the big puja pandals like Sreebhumi in mind. The arrangements have been made after a series of meetings with puja organisers, Kolkata Police and other concerned agencies. Bidhannagar police will give real-time updates through their official Facebook page.

