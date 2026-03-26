‘Safety, dignity and accountability’: Bengal collective of women, gender-diverse persons demands change ahead of polls

The manifesto, stressing systemic failures, pointed out a central concern: the lack of accountability within political and state institutions. (Express Photo)

A collective of women and gender-diverse persons came together in poll-bound West Bengal on Wednesday to release a manifesto under the banner of ‘Amader Ishtehar’, raising demands around three key concerns—safety, dignity, and accountability.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023, which recorded over 34,000 crimes against women in the state and a conviction rate of just 3.7 per cent, the collective stressed that their manifesto was a call for political accountability.

“This is not a list of welfare demands. It is a call to uphold constitutional rights—safety, dignity, and equality,” the manifesto read.

The collective urged political parties to guarantee 50 per cent representation for women and gender-diverse persons, ensure accountability within party structures, comply with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, adopt zero tolerance for violence, provide survivor-centred justice, make everyday spaces safer, etc.