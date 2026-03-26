‘Safety, dignity and accountability’: Bengal collective of women, gender-diverse persons demands change ahead of polls

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A collective of women and gender-diverse persons came together in poll-bound West Bengal on Wednesday to release a manifesto under the banner of ‘Amader Ishtehar’, raising demands around three key concerns—safety, dignity, and accountability.
Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023, which recorded over 34,000 crimes against women in the state and a conviction rate of just 3.7 per cent, the collective stressed that their manifesto was a call for political accountability.
“This is not a list of welfare demands. It is a call to uphold constitutional rights—safety, dignity, and equality,” the manifesto read.
The collective urged political parties to guarantee 50 per cent representation for women and gender-diverse persons, ensure accountability within party structures, comply with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, adopt zero tolerance for violence, provide survivor-centred justice, make everyday spaces safer, etc.
Governance accountability to ensure gender-sensitive policing, time-bound justice delivery, inclusive public infrastructure, and transparent budgets to address gender-based violence were among the other concerns raised.
The manifesto, stressing systemic failures, pointed out a central concern: the lack of accountability within political and state institutions. “Safety cannot be reduced to surveillance. It is a cultural and institutional question. Every institution must take responsibility,” a spokesperson said, adding that responsibility should go beyond election cycles.
Highlighting a survey conducted by NGO Maitree and a member of the collective across six districts in West Bengal, the group said a 2024-2025 safety audit with 244 respondents who identify as women through random sampling revealed alarming realities, as many reported feeling unsafe in public spaces, feared sexual violence, and faced restrictions on mobility that impacted education and livelihoods.
Koyel, a non-binary trans person and one of the spokespersons of the collective, also pointed out the suppression within the transgender community. “We do not want to be limited to lesser roles. We want real jobs, real representation, and the right to question where the money allocated in the budget for us is actually going,” added Koyel.
“They are bound to pay heed to our demands…they should not just add it to the list but also implement it as well,” they added.
Concluding the briefing, the collective stated, “Safety, dignity and accountability are not just privileges but fundamental rights. Political legitimacy cannot coexist with indifference towards these minority groups.”
The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
Jigisha Seal is an intern with The Indian Express
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