‘Safe drive save life’: Accidents in Kolkata down by 35% in last 2 years, says Mamata Banerjee

Accidents in Kolkata have come down by nearly 35 per cent in the last two years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, the third anniversary of her ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign.

“Our ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign has been effective and successful in reducing the number of road accidents in Bengal. The number of accidents in Kolkata has come down by 35 per cent and deaths due to this by 27 per cent. As mnay as 407 people had died in road mishaps in Kolkata in 2016, while the number came dome to 294 by 2018. The number of injury cases too has come down by 32 per cent. If we consider statistics of entire Bengal, then the number of accidents has been reduced by 28.1 per cent,” she said at an event to mark the day on Harish Chatterjee Street.

‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ programme is the brainchild of Chief Minister Banerjee, launched in 2016. It was started in Kolkata and later taken across Bengal.

The Supreme Court too had showered appreciation on it, holding it up as a shining example of what honest intent can achieve.

Banerjee, while speaking during the programme, also alerted people to follow traffic rules and appreciated naka checking by police at night. Banerjee also went to Kolkata Police Hospital and met constable Tapan Oraon who was recently injured while trying to intercept a biker during a naka checking. Banerjee rewarded the constable with Rs 50,000 for his dedication towards work.

“Police are checking, and imposing exemplary punishments across the state for riding scooters and motorbikes without helmets. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. Helmets are essential for personal safety. I request everyone to follow traffic rules. Please don’t do anything illegal”, she urged.

She said many policemen have often sustained injuries while checking rash driving. “Today (Monday), I visited Tapan Oraon, a constable of East Traffic Guard, who sustained injuries on duty. I praised him for his exemplary courage and dedication to duty. I wished him a speedy recovery,” she said.

To make this campaign successful, police have extensively used social media as well to spread awareness.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced that Kolkata Police Hospital will now treat common people, even as 50 per cent of the beds will be reserved for police personnel.

Also, asking everyone to follow her ‘Safe Drive, Safe Life’ campaign, Chief Minister Banerjee Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

A bus skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain killing 29 passengers. “Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives because of another bus accident, this time near Agra. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Let us all follow #SafeDriveSaveLife” she tweeted. With PT