Sack Partha from Cabinet: Adhir to Mamata Banerjee

BENGAL CONGRESS president and MP Adhir Chowdhury has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to remove Partha Chatterjee from her Cabinet of ministers following his arrest in connection with the SSC recruitment ‘scam’.
In the letter, the Baharampur MP claimed that “irregularities” in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission (SSC) are an “open secret.”
“I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. It was only after court’s intervention that investigation agencies started acting upon it,” he wrote.
“It is a blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you [CM] to sack Partha Chatterjee from ministership immediately,” the state Congress president added.
Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with SSC recruitment scam. A city court on Monday granted 10 days’ ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the ‘scam’.
