TMC leader and former Bidhannagar Municipality chairman Sabyasachi Dutta arrested in extortion case

Sabyasachi Dutta contested the Assembly elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Barasat constituency and lost to the BJP. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor and former Bidhannagar Municipality chairman Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested late on Monday night from his residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in an extortion case. Dutta denied the allegations, saying the case was “fabricated”.

A police team from Bidhannagar North police station arrested Dutta from his Rajarhat residence based on a First Information Report (FIR) that was registered after a local businessman, Madhusudan Chakraborty, accused the TMC leader of mental torture and making death threats against him.

Chakraborty alleged that Dutta, a former MLA, had extorted Rs 1.05 crore in cash from him in February 2018. After the complaint was registered, the police raided Dutta’s flat in a multi-storey building in Newtown. Dutta was initially detained and later arrested. Police sources said they have some evidence regarding the allegations.