TMC leader and former Bidhannagar Municipality chairman Sabyasachi Dutta arrested in extortion case

A local businessman alleged that Sabyasachi Dutta, a former TMC MLA, had extorted Rs 1.05 crore in cash from him in February 2018.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJun 9, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Sabyasachi Dutta TMC leader arrestedSabyasachi Dutta contested the Assembly elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket from Barasat constituency and lost to the BJP. (File Photo)
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor and former Bidhannagar Municipality chairman Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested late on Monday night from his residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in an extortion case. Dutta denied the allegations, saying the case was “fabricated”.

A police team from Bidhannagar North police station arrested Dutta from his Rajarhat residence based on a First Information Report (FIR) that was registered after a local businessman, Madhusudan Chakraborty, accused the TMC leader of mental torture and making death threats against him.

Chakraborty alleged that Dutta, a former MLA, had extorted Rs 1.05 crore in cash from him in February 2018. After the complaint was registered, the police raided Dutta’s flat in a multi-storey building in Newtown. Dutta was initially detained and later arrested. Police sources said they have some evidence regarding the allegations.

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The development comes amid a crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ranks, within a month of losing the Assembly polls to the BJP.

On Tuesday morning, while being taken to hospital for a medical check-up, Dutta told the media, “It is completely fabricated and false. Anyone can make a complaint. I have not taken any money.”

Dutta will be produced before the Bidhannagar court, where the police are expected to seek his custody.

Dutta had contested the Assembly elections on a Trinamool ticket from Barasat constituency and lost to the BJP. Earlier, he was a Trinamool MLA from the Rajarhat-Newtown constituency and also served as Bidhannagar mayor. He is the current councillor of Bidhannagar Ward No. 31.

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Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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