S-24 Parganas: Four cops injured in attack on police station, seven held

Four policemen, including two civic volunteers, were injured on Sunday morning as the Sundarbans coastal station in the Baruipur police district of South 24 Parganas was vandalised. The attackers are suspected to be from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“Seven persons have been arrested for attacking the police,” a police official told The Sunday Express.

The attackers were allegedly angry with the police for detaining four TMC workers the day before after a clash with the BJP at Chhoto Mollakhali in Gosaba block, and demanded their immediate release.

Sources said the two parties were involved in a long-running dispute in the Radhanagar-Taranagar gram panchayat area. On Saturday, some BJP workers were allegedly beaten there. To restore peace, the police resorted to using batons to disperse those involved in the clash, and held the four, sources said.

“When tension between the two parties escalated, some people were detained and brought to the police station. After that a group of miscreants attacked the police station premises,” said a police officer. The mob also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the station.

The TMC and the BJP blamed each other for the violence. BJP district secretary Sanjay Nayak said the incident was an example of insecure even police personnel are under the TMC rule. “It is clear the attackers are from the TMC. They have no respect for law,” BJP leader Sayantan Basu said in Kolkata.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said the police would act against those involved in the attack. There were no reports of serious injuries.

