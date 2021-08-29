Rustication row at VBU: Students, teachers begin sit-in

A SECTION of Visva Bharati University (VBU) students and some members of its teachers’ organisation has launched a sit-in protest in front of the central office of the university and outside vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty’s house to protest against the recent rustication of three students.

On August 23, the university rusticated three students for three years, and suspended two professors for “gross indiscipline and misconduct”. The students were rusticated on the basis of the report by the enquiry committee.

One of the rusticated students, Somnath Sow, who is the spokesperson of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI)’s Visva-Bharati unit, told mediapersons that the protestors have kept vigil outside the official residence of the vice-chancellor since last night.

On Saturday, a number of members of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) joined in the protest.

Both the students and teachers claimed that the rusticated students were “not given a chance to defend themselves” by the authorities concerened.