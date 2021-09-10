Rustication revoked, three students urge Visva-Bharati University to let them rejoin classes

The three expelled students of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday sought permission from the university proctor to attend classes at the earliest as directed by Calcutta High Court in an interim order.

The mails were sent by the three students – Somnath Sow, Falguni Pan and Rupa Chakraborty after the university did not issue any official release on their rejoining the classes following the interim order of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday revoking the rustication order of the three students, saying that the university’s decision to rusticate them for three years was “harsh and excessive”.

The court directed that the university’s expulsion order be kept in abeyance and allowed the students to rejoin classes.

“We are yet to get any notification from the university allowing us to rejoin the classes. We want to attend the classes as soon as possible. We have mailed to the authorities in this regard.

“The university has to abide by the High Court’s order,” said Somnath Sow, adding that their non-violent protest against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty would continue.

On August 23, the university administration had expelled the three students for allegedly “disrupting the academic atmosphere in the university…and being involved in disorderly conduct in the name of protest” earlier this year.

Their rustication sparked widespread protests on the campus that also saw a section of the faculty members join in. The protests began on August 27, with some of the demonstrators starting a sit-in outside the V-C’s residence. They demanded the revocation of the expulsion order and the removal of Bidyut Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, as directed by the court, the students today dismantled their makeshift stage inside the campus where they have been holding protests.

The unrest on the Visva-Bharati campus had evokedreactions from the ruling Trinamool Congress, with party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that while the instituion stands as a symbol of pride for West Bengal, the events that followed the rustication of the three students were giving it a bad name.

Industries minister Partha Chatterjee hoped for swift return of peace on campus.