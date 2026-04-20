Russian consulate car ‘stopped’ twice in Kolkata for checking, MEA intervenes

The Russian Consulate in Kolkata has protested the "forceful" police inspection of its diplomatic cars during election-time naka checks; the MEA and West Bengal government have intervened to prevent further breaches of the Vienna Convention.(Representational Image)

The Russian Consulate General in Kolkata has alleged that its diplomatic vehicle was stopped and subjected to attempted inspection by the police on two occasions this week, despite being informed of its diplomatic status. The first incident reportedly occurred on April 14 at the intersection of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road and Rash Behari Avenue, and the second on April 16 at the Chetla Road Kalighat Road crossing.

In a letter, the Consulate alleged that law enforcement personnel attempted to “forcefully inspect” the vehicle, bearing licence plate number 15-CC-2856. It described the incidents as a violation of the Vienna Convention, which grants immunity from search to diplomatic vehicles, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to take necessary action.