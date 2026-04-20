Russian consulate car ‘stopped’ twice in Kolkata for checking, MEA intervenes

The Russian Consulate General in Kolkata has alleged that its diplomatic vehicle was stopped and subjected to attempted inspection by the police on two occasions this week, despite being informed of its diplomatic status. The first incident reportedly occurred on April 14 at the intersection of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road and Rash Behari Avenue, and […]

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readKolkataApr 20, 2026 07:26 AM IST
MEAThe Russian Consulate in Kolkata has protested the "forceful" police inspection of its diplomatic cars during election-time naka checks; the MEA and West Bengal government have intervened to prevent further breaches of the Vienna Convention.(Representational Image)
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The Russian Consulate General in Kolkata has alleged that its diplomatic vehicle was stopped and subjected to attempted inspection by the police on two occasions this week, despite being informed of its diplomatic status. The first incident reportedly occurred on April 14 at the intersection of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road and Rash Behari Avenue, and the second on April 16 at the Chetla Road Kalighat Road crossing.

In a letter, the Consulate alleged that law enforcement personnel attempted to “forcefully inspect” the vehicle, bearing licence plate number 15-CC-2856. It described the incidents as a violation of the Vienna Convention, which grants immunity from search to diplomatic vehicles, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to take necessary action.

In response to the complaint, the Kolkata Branch Secretariat of the MEA escalated the matter to the state government, after which IAS Avadh Singhal, OSD & Under Secretary, issued an official communication to the top police, traffic and security officials on April 17. Consequently, the Joint Commissioner Of Police Headquarters instructed the officials that Consulate General’s vehicles should not be checked.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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