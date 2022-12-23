Run-up to panchayat polls: CM Mamata Banerjee to hold Trinamool’s preparation meet on Jan 2

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on January 2 on the Trinamool Congress’ preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

All party MPs and MLAs along with representatives of the zila parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats will be present in the meeting that will be held at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata.

The CM and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have already started tours of districts with an eye on the panchayat elections.

She is likely to address the panchayat members over the party’s election strategy.

A senior Trinamool leader said the party will have to project a clean image in the wake of the arrest of a senior minister and others and seizure of crores of rupees from his associate in the school recruitment scam.

“Also, the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondol was arrested in the cattle smuggling case. We are also facing problems at the grassroots level as the central government has stopped releasing MGNREGA funds which are crucial for the rural economy.”

Another senior leader said, “Abhishek Banerjee in his tour of two districts instructed some leaders to resign from their posts. We are expecting this to continue to improve the party’s image.”

Advertisement

Abhishek during his recent visit to Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts had asked two panchayat pradhans to tender their resignation over complaints against them.

CM Mamata had also warned TMC workers at the Martyrs Day rally that the party will take strict action against those involved in corruption.