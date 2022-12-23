scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Run-up to panchayat polls: CM Mamata Banerjee to hold Trinamool’s preparation meet on Jan 2

The CM and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have already started tours of districts with an eye on the panchayat elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on January 2 on the Trinamool Congress’ preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

All party MPs and MLAs along with representatives of the zila parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats will be present in the meeting that will be held at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata.

The CM and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have already started tours of districts with an eye on the panchayat elections.

She is likely to address the panchayat members over the party’s election strategy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...

A senior Trinamool leader said the party will have to project a clean image in the wake of the arrest of a senior minister and others and seizure of crores of rupees from his associate in the school recruitment scam.

“Also, the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondol was arrested in the cattle smuggling case. We are also facing problems at the grassroots level as the central government has stopped releasing MGNREGA funds which are crucial for the rural economy.”

Another senior leader said, “Abhishek Banerjee in his tour of two districts instructed some leaders to resign from their posts. We are expecting this to continue to improve the party’s image.”

Advertisement

Abhishek during his recent visit to Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts had asked two panchayat pradhans to tender their resignation over complaints against them.

More from Kolkata

CM Mamata had also warned TMC workers at the Martyrs Day rally that the party will take strict action against those involved in corruption.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:09:40 am
Next Story

Crafting a livehood: Exhibition of products by nomadic tribes begins

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close