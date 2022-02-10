Run-up to civic polls: Suvendu Adhikari eyeing return to Trinamool, claims Kunal Ghosh

Amid the rising poll heat, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday set the cat among the pigeons claiming that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari wants to leave the BJP and return to the ruling camp. “Suvendu is feeling suffocated in the BJP. The Adhikari family has been reduced to a signboard in Contai municipality, courtesy the BJP. Hence, Suvendu wants to return to the Trinamool,” Ghosh told reporters.

Citing political circles, he added that under the pressure of its old-timers, the BJP did not give a single ticket to a member of the Adhikari household to contest the Contai civic polls.

“Members of the Adhikari family were ministers, MPs and MLAs when they were with the TMC. The chairman of the municipality was also a member of the Adhikari family. However, this time, under the pressure of the BJP old-timers, the ruling family in Contai municipality has been reduced to a signboard.”

However, denying the possibility of him switching back to the Trinamool, Adhikari said, “I won’t react to a claim made by someone who went to jail in connection with the Saradha scam. I don’t answer to thieves and robbers.”

Meanwhile, defying party chief Mamata Banerjee, who made it clear that the civic polls list signed by senior leaders Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi was final, several Trinamool Congress leaders across municipalities have filed their nominations as Independents. Chatterjee, the Trinamool’s secretary general, warned that those going against the party diktat and filing nomination as Independents

will face strong action.

While polling for 108 municipalities are scheduled on February 27, the ruling party got off the mark on Wednesday as it won two of the poll-bound civic bodies at Budge Budge in the South 24 Parganas and Sainthia in Birbhum district unopposed.

The ruling party on Tuesday put out a list of leaders who will ensure coordination between the candidates and the state leadership. According to the list, state Power Minister Aroop Biswas was to be the coordinator in South 24 Parganas district.

However, according to Trinamool sources, Biswas was on Wednesday asked to liaise between the leadership and the candidates in Bardhaman district while Kunal Ghosh and Shaukat Mollah was told to do the same in South 24 Parganas.