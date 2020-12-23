Run-up to Assembly polls: Shah to visit Bengal at regular intervals from Feb, says BJP

BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Amit Shah and Mukul Roy and others at a public meeting in West Midnapore on Saturday. (Photo by Partha Paul)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal at regular intervals before the 2021 Assembly elections, sources in the BJP said on Tuesday.

According to a a senior party leader, Shah will visit the state for a week every month from February next year. Primarily, it has been decided that Shah will be in Kolkata on January 12 to attend an event to mark Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and address a public meeting in Howrah.

“Nothing has been finalised yet. There is a possibility that Shah will visit the state on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Another date which is under consideration is January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. From February onwards, Shah will spend a week in the state every month,” said the party leader. On Sunday, Shah concluded a two-day trip of the state and launched a scathing attack on the TMC government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University December 24 through video-conferencing.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan on December 24, 2020, at 11 am via video-conferencing. The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion,” said a press release.

