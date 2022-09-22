Ruckus in Assembly, BJP walks out, seeks CBI probe

THE BJP on Wednesday staged a walkout from state Assembly, demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the death of a five-year old boy in Birbhum’s Santiniketan.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who led the walkout, alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal had “collapsed” under the TMC rule.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, Adhikari said, “A similar incident had taken place in Baguihati a few days ago. Now again, another child was found dead in Santiniketan. This reflects the total collapse of law and order in the state. We demand a statement from the Chief Minister regarding the incident as she is also the Home Minister of the state. We also feel that the police and CID would be inefficient in investigating the incident. We want a CBI investigation into this.”

A five-year-old boy had gone missing on Sunday from Moldanga village under Santiniketan police station in Birbhum district. His body was recovered from the rooftop of his neighbour’s house on Tuesday The recovery of the body led to the house being vandalised by a mob, which also set fire to it. The police have arrested the main accused in connection with the child’s death.

Two teenage boys were killed in Baguihati in the eastern fringes of the city earlier this month.

Replying to BJP’s demands for a statement from the chief minister, senior TMC MLA Tapas Roy said, “The BJP is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue. We condemn the incident in Birbhum. The police have taken action and investigation is on. The BJP is trying to disturb the Assembly proceedings by staging a walkout. We demand stern action against the BJP legislators.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, who went to Moldanga to meet the bereaved family on Wednesday, faced protests from local residents. Despite repeated attempts, Chatterjee could not enter the village. Later she staged a sit-in outside Santiniketan Police Station demanding action against the accused. She also sought a CBI probe into the incident.

Advertisement

“Henchmen of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who had been arrested by CBI in the cattle smuggling scam, were behind the protest against us on Wednesday. They orchestrated the protest to stop us from meeting the family. All I wanted was to meet the parents of the little child and stand by them,” she claimed.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh targeted the BJP, saying, “They have developed the habit of asking for CBI probe in each and every incident taking place here. This is unjust and unfortunate.”