RTI query | CFSL: Can’t share Gumnami Baba’s DNA report

The Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, has refused to share the electropherogram report of the DNA sample of Gumnami Baba, who some believe was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the guise of a sadhu, citing Sections 8(1)(A), (E) and 11(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

In response to an RTI query of one Sayak Sen, the CFSL, however, agreed that the electropherogram report of DNA sample of Gumnami Baba, who died in 1985, is in its custody.

Though it is widely believed that Bose died in an aircrash on August 18, 1945, in Taiwan, a section of people claims that he survived the crash and went into hiding to escape the then British government. The mystery surrounding his death has made headlines in the past.

Those believing in the escape theory believe that Netaji lived at many places in Uttar Pradesh, including Naimisharanya (Nimsar), Basti, Ayodhya and Faizabad, after changing his identity. After Gumnami Baba’s death in 1985, the Mukherjee Commission, which was formed by the then Central government, was unable to establish that the old man was Bose because the handwriting and DNA tests report pointed towards the contrary.