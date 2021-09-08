RT-PCR test now must for passengers arriving from seven more countries

International passengers coming from seven countries will have to undergo RT-PCR for Covid on arrival in India, irrespective of negative Covid test report before boarding or vaccination status, as per a Union health ministry directive. The move is on the lines of similar norms in place for passengers from/transiting through the UK or Brazil. The newly added countries are New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana, China, Bangladesh and South Africa.

A meeting was held in Swastha Bhaban today to decide the new protocols for international travellers.

The Covid testing will be a paid service at the airport itself, or the passenger(s) would be sent to CNCI for testing, if free service is sought.

The Covid-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 18,522 on Tuesday with 7 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

With 601 fresh cases of infection registered in different parts of the state, the tally went up to 15,53,177, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 98.27 per cent with 687 more people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 1.67 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases went down to 8387 from 8480 on Monday.

A total of 1,15,26,268 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far. Of the 7 deaths recorded on Tuesday, Nadia Hooghly and North 24 Paraganas recorded two deaths while South 24 Paraganas recorded 1 death, the bulletin said.

As many as 17,27,2409 samples have been tested in the state so far, the bulletin said.