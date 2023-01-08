RSS chief set to attend Netaji birth anniversary programme in Kolkata

A war of words erupted among political parties after it was learnt that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is set to visit West Bengal on a five-day tour beginning January 18, will attend an event at Shahid Minar on January 23 to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

According to RSS sources, an event titled ‘Netaji Loho Pronam’ will be organised on the birth anniversary (January 23) of the freedom fighter, which Bhagwat will grace. Noted personalities from Bengal, as well as eastern India, will be present at the event which will be addressed by the RSS chief.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was quick to target the saffron camp for organising an event on Netaji.

TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “In 2021, an event on the birth anniversary of Netaji was held at Victoria Memorial, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Everyone knew what had happened at that event. We have doubts about whether this event is being organised to pay respect to Netaji or get a political dividend out of it ahead of the panchayat polls. It is also surprising to see Bhagwat attending this programme as RSS never showed respect to Netaji. They are always an ardent follower of Veer Savarkar whom Netaji had refused to meet before Independence. Now, it is interesting to find out why they are suddenly showing so much respect for Netaji. Maybe it is happening because of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Had Netaji been alive, he would have felt insulted to see RSS paying respect to him.”

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, too, criticised the RSS over the development.

“Mohan Bhagwat is free to come here and hold programmes. RSS is growing in Bengal under the patronage of Mamata Banerjee. It is all well for the Sangh, but it is surprising to see them organising an event like this. The ideologies of Netaji and the RSS are poles apart. Will Mohan Bhagwat talk about Netaji’s ideology during the event?” wondered Chakraborty. RSS spokespersons, however, refused to respond to the criticism.

According to RSS state general secretary Jishnu Basu, their leaders will speak on this issue on another day by holding a press meeting.

Advertisement

Speaking on the issue, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Mohan Bhagwat’s itineraries were prepared at least one year ago. Therefore, his coming to West Bengal and attending such programmes were planned much ahead. Unfortunately, here we indulge in politics in everything. RSS is not a political outfit, and that’s why criticism does not arise.”