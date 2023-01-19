scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Hooghly on six-day visit to state

Mohan Bhagwat will be in Kolkata from Wednesday till January 23. He is scheduled to attend several meetings on Thursday.

mohan bhagwat news, kolkata meeting news, indian expressRSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo source: Twitter/ Mohan Bhagwat)
Listen to this article
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Hooghly on six-day visit to state
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Hooghly on Wednesday, beginning a six-day visit to the state After reaching Chinsurah, Bhagwat held a provincial meeting at Bande Mataram Bhavan, headquarters of Hooghly, Howrah Rural and Tarkeshwar divisions of RSS in Chawkbazar.

Also Read |Netaji never had any issue with Sangh ideology: Bengal RSS unit

Bhagwat will be in Kolkata from Wednesday till January 23. He is scheduled to attend several meetings on Thursday. On the other days, Bhagwat is likely to hold organisational meetings. According to RSS sources, these would be closed-door meetings.

More from Kolkata
Don't miss |RSS chief set to attend Netaji birth anniversary programme in Kolkata

According to sources in the RSS, Bhagwat will attend an event at Shahid Minar on January 23 to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. According to RSS sources, an event titled ‘Netaji Loho Pronam’ will be organised on the birth anniversary (January 23) of the freedom fighter, which Bhagwat will attend along with eminent personalities from Bengal, as well as other parts of eastern India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student count at record high, but big dip in learning
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student count at record high, but big dip in learning
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 08:16 IST
Next Story

Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Delhi look to extend lead vs Mumbai

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close