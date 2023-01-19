RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Hooghly on six-day visit to state

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Hooghly on Wednesday, beginning a six-day visit to the state After reaching Chinsurah, Bhagwat held a provincial meeting at Bande Mataram Bhavan, headquarters of Hooghly, Howrah Rural and Tarkeshwar divisions of RSS in Chawkbazar.

Also Read | Netaji never had any issue with Sangh ideology: Bengal RSS unit

Bhagwat will be in Kolkata from Wednesday till January 23. He is scheduled to attend several meetings on Thursday. On the other days, Bhagwat is likely to hold organisational meetings. According to RSS sources, these would be closed-door meetings.

Don't miss | RSS chief set to attend Netaji birth anniversary programme in Kolkata

According to sources in the RSS, Bhagwat will attend an event at Shahid Minar on January 23 to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. According to RSS sources, an event titled ‘Netaji Loho Pronam’ will be organised on the birth anniversary (January 23) of the freedom fighter, which Bhagwat will attend along with eminent personalities from Bengal, as well as other parts of eastern India.