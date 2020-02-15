RSS, BJP biggest threat to country… occupy university spaces to counter them: Aishe Ghosh

Aishe Ghosh at anti-CAA sit-in at Park Circus in Kolkata, Friday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Aishe Ghosh at anti-CAA sit-in at Park Circus in Kolkata, Friday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh on Friday said the RSS-BJP combine was the biggest threat to the country and asked students to foil their attempts to curb dissent by occupying spaces in universities.

She was taking party in an SFI rally at Jadavpur University (JU) to support its candidates contesting the JU Students’ Union election and to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing the rally, Ghosh said, “The BJP-RSS combine is challenging the free discourse and liberal environment in institutes of higher studies. They have tried to make inroads in JNU since 2017, but their attempts were thwarted by its students who put up resistance. I would ask my students community in JU not to yield an inch of space to them. If they stare at you, stare back harder. Face their challenge head on to save this country and your campus. They are the biggest threats of this country,” Ghosh said.

The ABVP, the student wing of RSS, is fighting the JU elections for the first time.

The JNU leader has been attending a series of anti-CAA protests in Kolkata since February 13. On Thursday, she was not allowed to attend an anti-CAA programme at Calcutta University. On Wednesday, the police had denied permission to the SFI to take out an anti-CAA rally in Durgapur.

Speaking on this, Ghosh on Friday said, “Stopping such programmes will only help Hindutva forces.”

Earlier in the day, Ghosh also led a march against CAA and NRC from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology at Shibpur till Howrah Maidan. The student leader also visited the sit-in protest at Park Circus Maidan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.