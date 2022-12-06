Rs.94 lakh cash seized from car in Jalpaiguri, 4 men from Bihar among 5 held

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 93.86 lakh was recovered from a car with Bihar registration number in the Banarhat area of Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Five occupants of the vehicle, including four residents of Bihar and one from West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, were arrested, officials said. The cash was kept in multiple bundles that were hidden in a spare tyre of the vehicle, they added.

Officials said a tip-off was received at the Binnaguri outpost earlier on Sunday that some people were coming from Dhupaguri towards Telipara Choupathi on the Asian Highway-48 with a large amount of cash in a car. Soon after, the police started checking vehicles passing through the road in Telipara Choupathi.

The car is registered in Bihar’s Purnia district, they added.

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police (SP) Biswajit Mahato said, “Bank officials have been called to count the cash. Initial probe revealed that the vehicle was transporting the money from Bihar to Guwahati in Assam. The entire matter is being investigated.”

Later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the recovered cash was hawala money meant for the BJP. “The BJP is bringing in cash, bombs and guns along with central security forces so that the state police cannot check them. The BJP should fight us politically, and not forcefully,” the CM said at the Kolkata Airport before leaving for New Delhi.

Reacting to Banerjee’s allegations, BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh described her as a “pathological liar”. He alleged that all the leaders of the Trinamool Congress, starting from the district level to the MP, were corrupt. “People know from whose houses millions of rupees in cash have been seized. We have seen from where the police recovered arms, bombs and cash. Yet, she (Banerjee) is claiming to be clean… She cannot keep on lying. People are not fools,” Ghosh said.

Advertisement

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged that a “dangerous force” like the BJP was smuggling in goons, arms and money in West Bengal. “The BJP cannot move without goons, arms and money. They are dangerous and have grown bigger in West Bengal with the help of the TMC,” Chakraborty said.

The two parties are not different from each other as their functioning is the same, Chakraborty claimed.

—With PTI inputs