Rs 5-crore govt pipes destroyed in 2019 fire: RTI replies raise red flag

More than two years after pipes worth over Rs 5 crore, stored under the open sky by the Maheshtala municipality in South 24 Parganas district, were destroyed in a fire, RTI applications have flagged alleged irregularities — buying pipes without approval, keeping them in an open space against the law, no insurance for the material and police negligence in probing the incident.

The municipality, run by the outgoing board led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, is among 108 civic bodies that will go to polls on February 27.

Outgoing board chairman and TMC MLA Dulal Das called the fire an act of sabotage. “There was sabotage behind the fire incident. It was impossible to burn such pipes without any conspiracy. We gave all information to police. Police are yet to submit the investigation report.”

Responding to a query by the principal accountant general of West Bengal in September, 2020, the civic body informed him that it was “beyond its imagination” that double wall corrugated (DWC) pipes, which “are not easily inflammable”, were destroyed in the fire. It fell just short of calling the fire an act of arson. “It is very unfortunate that a fire broke out though the pipes that are not easily flammable until there is a calculated human effort with chemicals etc. It has been considered that normally for want of ready market, such kind of pipes cannot be stolen and because of its fire resistance capacity, these pipes were kept in the open or not arranging insurance coverage. It is very unfortunate and beyond imagination that the DWC pipes shall be destroyed due to fire,” read the reply.

Here is what RTI replies, filed by legal researcher Biswanath Goswami, have revealed:

– DWC pipes worth Rs 7 crore were stored at the property of one Bata Riverside Project Limited at Newland Batanagar. They were bought without the mandatory approval of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KDMA) by the Maheshtala municipality and not insured.

– On December 7, 2019, pipes worth Rs 5 crore were destroyed in the fire. Neither the civic body nor police or fire officials filed any police complaint.

– Three days later, councillor Pijush Das filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered. Police have not undertaken any forensic examination of the site.

Goswami said after receiving information under RTI, he had written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding a high-level inquiry into the fire.

“This is a typical example of the syndicate and cut money culture at every level of the administration… rule of law has completely failed to protect public properties and interest of common citizens,” he said, adding that the municipal area with 5 lakh population faces recurring waterlogging and the perpetual menace of vector-borne diseases. “If I don’t get a proper answer, I will go to court and will demand a CBI inquiry.”

The CPI(M) alleged that the incident shows TMC-led municipalities are steeped in corruption. South 24 Parganas district secretariat member of CPI(M) Ratan Jana said, “We demanded a forensic investigation into the whole incident. But the municipality and administration did nothing. It was impossible that the municipality bought these pipes without due approval and insurance. We are demanding a proper investigation into this. Culprits should be identified.”