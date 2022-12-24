Rs 4037-cr ‘bank fraud’: CBI registers case against Kolkata firm

THE CBI has registered a case against a Kolkata-based private company and others, including its promoters/directors, after allegations of bank fraud amounting to Rs 4,037.87 crore to a consortium of 20 banks. The case has been filed against M/s Corporate Power Ltd, apart from unidentified public servants and private individuals on the basis of a complaint from the Union Bank of India.

According to the CBI, searches were conducted at 16 locations, including some in Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, Vishakhapatnam, among others, that led to recovery of “incriminating documents, articles etc.”

“The Union Bank of India, the Lead Bank, declared the account as NPA on 30.09.2013 and subsequently, the other member consortium banks also classified the said account as NPA. The accounts of the said borrower company was declared fraud on 25.10.2019,” read a statement issued by the CBI on Friday.

It was also alleged that between 2009 and 2013, the firm submitted “manipulated project cost statements and also diverted bank funds.” It was also alleged that the trade receivables mainly including transactions to related parties and funds were diverted to web of various companies who were dummy accounts, accordingly the borrower was able to siphon off the funds.

The company is involved in the manufacture of basic iron and steel and its registered address is in Salt Lake, sources said. The company is currently under liquidation, they added.