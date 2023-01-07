scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Rs 32 lakh seized from house in Khardah, one arrested: Police

Police arrested Amitabh Das who lives on the first-floor of Shiromani Abasaan on Nathupal Ghat Road after he couldn't give satisfactory explanation about the source of the money.

A total of Rs 31.85 lakh was recovered in cash and an investigation is on," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said. (Representational/File)
Rs 32 lakh seized from house in Khardah, one arrested: Police
Nearly Rs 32 lakh in cash was recovered from the house of a professor from Nathupal Ghat Road under Khardah police station in Barrackpore. ”

A total of Rs 31.85 lakh was recovered in cash and an investigation is on,” Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said.

Police arrested Amitabh Das who lives on the first-floor of Shiromani Abasaan on Nathupal Ghat Road after he couldn’t give satisfactory explanation about the source of the money.

Police officials said he allegedly used to take commission by assuring admissions in
private colleges.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 06:15 IST
