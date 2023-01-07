Rs 32 lakh seized from house in Khardah, one arrested: Police

Nearly Rs 32 lakh in cash was recovered from the house of a professor from Nathupal Ghat Road under Khardah police station in Barrackpore. ”

A total of Rs 31.85 lakh was recovered in cash and an investigation is on,” Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said.

Police arrested Amitabh Das who lives on the first-floor of Shiromani Abasaan on Nathupal Ghat Road after he couldn’t give satisfactory explanation about the source of the money.

Police officials said he allegedly used to take commission by assuring admissions in

private colleges.