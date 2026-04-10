‘Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for women; new AIIMS, IIT for North Bengal’: Amit Shah releases BJP Sankalpa Patra for Bengal polls

At a press conference in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Sankalpa Patra’ (manifesto) for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

In the manifesto, the saffron party has promised that if it is elected to power, it will increase the monthly assistance provided by the state government to women and unemployed youth to Rs 3,000.

Shah claimed that the state would provide pregnant women with Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits if the BJP were to be elected. The BJP leader also promised free travel for women in all state government buses.

He stated that they would implement the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days of coming to power.