Rs 3,000 aid, free bus rides for women, key decisions in BJP Bengal govt’s second Cabinet meet

The Suvendu Adhikari government also scrapped all religion-based welfare schemes and the existing OBC reservation list

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readMay 18, 2026 03:28 PM IST
The Cabinet also decided to discontinue all welfare schemes based on religious classification.The Cabinet also decided to discontinue all welfare schemes based on religious classification. (PTI Photo)
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The West Bengal BJP government on Monday held its second Cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, where it took several key decisions including a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to women under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, free travel for women in all state-run buses.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said women currently receiving benefits under Lakshmir Bhandar will be shifted to the new scheme through direct bank transfers. She added that those who have not yet enrolled would be able to apply once the portal opens on June 1. Applicants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) process and those who have approached tribunals will also be eligible for the scheme, she said.

The Cabinet also decided to discontinue all welfare schemes based on religious classification. Paul said assistance schemes run by the Information and Culture Department and the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department would continue till this month and be stopped from next month. A detailed notification will be issued soon, she added.

Also Read | Adhir seeks Suvendu’s intervention on animal slaughter guidelines: ‘Unease, unrest among Muslims’

Sources in the Minority Affairs Department said allowances for imams, muezzins and purohits introduced during the Mamata Banerjee government would be discontinued with immediate effect.

Another major decision taken at the meeting was the cancellation of the existing OBC reservation list with immediate effect. The Cabinet decided to revise reservation percentages for OBCs in jobs and government posts, review the state OBC list and abolish sub-categories. “There will be a fresh enquiry. The state government will take a decision on the groups proposed to be merged as per the High Court order,” Paul said.

The minister also announced that the government had decided to constitute the Seventh Pay Commission, fulfilling a key BJP poll promise. She said a policy decision in this regard had been approved by the Cabinet earlier.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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