Rs 3,000 aid, free bus rides for women, key decisions in BJP Bengal govt’s second Cabinet meet

The West Bengal BJP government on Monday held its second Cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, where it took several key decisions including a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to women under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, free travel for women in all state-run buses.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said women currently receiving benefits under Lakshmir Bhandar will be shifted to the new scheme through direct bank transfers. She added that those who have not yet enrolled would be able to apply once the portal opens on June 1. Applicants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) process and those who have approached tribunals will also be eligible for the scheme, she said.