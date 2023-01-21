Rs 2.70 lakh crore priority sector credit target for Bengal: NABARD

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected a credit target of Rs. 2.70 lakh crore for priority sector lending in West Bengal State during 2023-24, which is 9.3 per cent higher than the previous years’ credit projection.

This was announced by Usha Ramesh, Chief General Manager of NABARD, West Bengal Regional Office, Kolkata, during a state credit seminar organised on Wednesday, a press release said.

NABARD prepares a Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) annually for each district through a consultative process for credit planning and dispensation for priority sector activities.

The PLPs map the potential available for priority sector lending taking into consideration the available resources, scope of economic activities, etc, the

release added.