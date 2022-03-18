Rs 2.42-cr gold, dagger seized at border: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled a cross-border smuggling attempt and seized 40 gold biscuits weighing 4.6 kg worth Rs 2.42 crore in North 24 Parganas district.

The unidentified smuggler, who tried to sneak in from Bangladesh, fled back taking advantage of “dense vegetation and the Ichhamati river”, said a BSF statement.

According to the BSF, its 158 Battalion of Kolkata Sector noticed the movement of the smuggler at 7.45 am and asked him to stop. Seeing BSF jawans, the smuggler threw his bag containing gold and a dagger, and ran back to the Bangladesh border.