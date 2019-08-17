Rs 13,000 crore for MSME industrial parks, to create 2 lakh jobs: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) industrial parks in Howrah district on Friday and announced that such projects will create two lakh new jobs in the state.

Speaking at the event at state secretariat auditorium, Banerjee announced that Rs 13,000 crore has been allocated for developing such parks. “Several industrial clusters and industrial parks dedicated to MSME were inaugurated today. The total acreage is 1,633 acres. About Rs 13,000 crore has been allocated for developing them. Two lakh people would get employment,” she said.

The CM also said the situation in West Bengal was better in the backdrop of companies closing down across the country. “We have a deep responsibility towards the citizens of this state. We want big industries to be set up here. A lot of companies are closing down across the country. There is no use giving just big talk and creating a mirage of stability through controlling the media. Economic independence is what really matters. In such a state of affairs as it exists now, it is important to concentrate on jobs and agriculture,” she said.

Asserting that Bengal is a safe place for industry, Banerjee said, “We want people to work and be happy. Bengal is a safe place for industry; that’s why companies like Wipro and Microsoft are setting up bases here. A total of 26 helipads and greenfield airports are being constructed. I will tell others to compete with us on work and not on divisiveness, fighting or jealousy.”