Rs 113-crore heroin seized from 3 foreign nationals at Kolkata airport

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials allegedly seized heroin worth over Rs 113 crore from three foreign nationals who were intercepted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

As per sources, after receiving a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted two Kenyan passengers – a man and a woman – and one Malawi woman passenger at the airport on March 30 (Wednesday). The passengers were coming to India from Dubai, they said.

“They told DRI officials that they were in India for medical purposes but the officials got suspicious and searched them. They found 14 packets of contraband carefully hidden inside the false bottom partition of their four trolley suitcases,” said an official. “The field drug identification kit of FSL confirmed the presence of heroin,” the official added. According to sources, two of the three passengers had come on a medical visa while the third one had come on a business visa.