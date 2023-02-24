Rs 11,026 cr investment, 1 lakh jobs in North Bengal in 3 to 5 years: Govt

Rs 11,026 crore is likely to be invested in north Bengal in the next 3-5 years and it will result in the creation of 1.25 lakh jobs directly or indirectly in the region, the West Bengal government said.

In a press statement issued on the sidelines of the North Bengal MSME Business Conclave organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the government said Rs 3,526 crore will be invested in the upcoming industrial park and Rs 950 crore on tourism and tea industry.

The objective of the conclave is to disseminate to the public various initiatives of the state government for promotion of industries and enterprises and also to explore investment opportunities in north Bengal through interaction with existing and prospective entrepreneurs from north Bengal.

The conclave focused on opportunities for new and emerging MSMEs, tea tourism, agribusinesses and skill development. It witnessed participation by nearly 350 entrepreneurs from eight north Bengal districts — Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

In his keynote address, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi emphasised on the “vision” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to explore and deepen the opportunity for MSMEs in these district with an emphasis on tourism and agriculture. He claimed that the government is working for the growth of this part of the state looking at the opportunities and resources available in the area. Dwivedi also stressed the need to identify more industrial corridors connecting important towns in the region.

There was the need to create one such park of 5-20 acres in each block of the state so that employment generation through MSMEs could be increased manifold, he added.

With the upcoming second G-20 ministerial conference in Siliguri, he highlighted the need for boosting the tourism sector as well as maintaining the ecosystem of the hilly region.

He also informed that the regional Micro & Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (MSEFC) set up for the eight districts will start functioning from March 1 from Uttar Kanya, the temporary state secretariat in Jalpaiguri district. This will greatly reduce the issue of delayed payments to MSEs, he added.

Considering the region’s potential in terms of growth and development of industries, the state government has taken numerous initiatives in different departments for accelerated growth of industries in north Bengal, it was claimed.

It has ensured a sustainable business ecosystem through various regulatory reforms under the Ease of Doing Business initiative. The district administrations of eight north Bengal districts have identified 25 parcels of government land covering 328 acres for which necessary procedure will be initiated shortly for allotment to eligible entrepreneurs and park developers, the statement read. Four industrial parks are being developed by the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (WBSIDC) at Ethelbari, Jaigaon, Ambari Falakata and Dabgram on 137 acre land, it added.

An initiative has also been taken for setting up a Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat at Kalimpong on 5 acres, it was said. The recently launched West Bengal Textile Incentive Scheme (WBTIS 2022) is expected to boost multiple segments of the textile and apparel ecosystem in the state. Also, a silk park on 14 acres (with an investment potential of Rs 200 crore and employment potential of 4,000) is being developed at Malda.

An integrated textile park is being developed at Raiganj on 34 acres of land. It is also estimated that Rs 1,843.94 crore is likely to be invested in the eight districts with an employment potential of 1.11 lakh in industries related to ethanol and allied products, furniture, steel fabrication, bakery and cement.