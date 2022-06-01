Rs 10,000 crore for Bengal biggest fund allocation for railway projects, says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The centre has allotted Rs 10,000 crore for railway projects in West Bengal, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Vaishnaw, who was addressing a gathering during Garib Kalyan Sammelan programme in Behala, termed this as “the biggest ever allocation for railways projects.”

Vaishnaw also claimed that if the state government makes land available, the Centre would expedite the projects. Work would start immediately after identification and procurement of land, he added.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ is an initiative to mark the completion of eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and MLA Suvendu Adhikari was also present during the programme.

Accusing the TMC government of “not allowing proper implementation” of the Centre’s schemes in Bengal, the Railway Minister claimed, “Bengal is yet to implement Ayushman Bharat, farmers of Bengal are excluded from getting benefits under The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Why so? Why are most of the poor farmers of the state not getting the money channeled into their Jandhan accounts despite being eligible? The West Bengal government owes an explanation on these issues. After all, we are one nation irrespective of who is in power in the state. This should not come in the way of improving the condition of the poor and needy,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Nearly 30 crore families have been provided affordable housing units in the country under the PM Awas Yojana but in Bengal, only 42 lakh were allotted houses under this project.”

Vaishnaw said that Bengal has always received support from the Government, pointing out that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3,700 crore for relief after Cyclone Amphan. He asked those deprived of the benefits of these schemes to “take up the matter and speak for themselves.”

Vaishnaw also assured that the railway ministry would consider options to introduce trains equipped with refrigerator coaches to carry perishable food items such as fish and meat.

“A feasibility study on whether there can be refrigerated service to carry fish and similar products will be undertaken first. We will decide on the study in two months’ time,” he added.

Suvendhu Adhikari, in his speech, accused the TMC government of renaming projects introduced by the Centre, citing Swastha Sathi scheme and ‘Nirmal Bangla’ as examples.

“As many as 73,000 farmers in the state were eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, West Bengal has sent names of only 30,000 as beneficiaries. The state is depriving its own people from the Central project. The Bengal government changes the logo and names of the projects introduced by the Centre,” said Adhikari.

Asked about the matter, Vaishnaw said “I would again request the state to work in synergy and cooperation with Centre and rise above politics for quick execution of welfare projects which will benefit the people of the state and eventually help in development of Bengal.”

During Tuesday’s event, beneficiaries of central government schemes were invited and asked to share their experience. The list includes farmers and students, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for schemes such as ‘Sukanya Samridhi’ and ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, among others.