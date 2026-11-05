Rs 1-crore cash seized from rebel TMC MLA’s office in Diamond Harbour, CM Suvendu Adhikari says ‘tip of iceberg’

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that former CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee siphoned off state revenue, claiming that the seizure of over Rs 1 crore from a rebel TMC MLA’s office in Diamond Harbour was merely “the tip of the iceberg”.

The chief minister was referring to cash worth around Rs 1,02,79,000 seized from the office of Magrahat Paschim MLA Samim Ahamed in Diamond Harbour’s Sarisha locality in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. Ahamed had joined the rebel TMC camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

The raid at the party office reportedly followed information obtained during the interrogation of Sumit Roy, an arrested aide of Abhishek Banerjee. Roy, who is in police custody in a case related to alleged financial irregularities, is being questioned about the transactions. Diamond Harbour Additional SP Abhishek Majumdar confirmed the cash seizure to news agency PTI, and identified the premises as Ahamed’s office.

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Referring to the cash seizure at a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna late Wednesday night, Adhikari alleged that money meant for the state exchequer was diverted to TMC offices and later siphoned off abroad.

“It’s just a tip of the iceberg,” the chief minister said, claiming that police had gathered evidence and those responsible would face action.

“Everyone knows who they are. All this money… so much money has been piled up there… unlimited money. They do not even remember where they kept all the money. It should not have been there. For them, this is nothing. This was their daily income… Or the hourly income of the person who is their head, the kingpin. Revenue has been siphoned off in West Bengal. I have been repeatedly citing the example of Birbhum. Money has been sent even outside India. Here too, money is being invested in several companies,” Adhikari alleged.

Citing revenue figures, Adhikari said the state collected Rs 37,281 crore between April 1 and October 31 this year, against Rs 33,788 crore during the corresponding period last year.

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He claimed the increase of nearly Rs 3,500 crore could not be attributed to fresh auctions of stone or sand mines, alleging that this additional revenue had last year gone to members of the former chief minister’s family and their associates.

The Chief Minister claimed, “No new stone or sand quarries have been auctioned in the state. Even so, additional revenue has been collected. If this is the figure for six months, when I give the figure for 12 months, it will be Rs 7,000-8,000 crore more. According to the calculations, even last year about Rs 4,000 crore in additional revenue was raised. But where did this money go? This money went to the person from the former chief minister’s family who was in charge of collections, and to his group. The money stolen from revenue has been siphoned off abroad.”

Adhikari was seemingly making a veiled reference to Diamond Harbour MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek.

On the Diamond Harbour seizure, he added, “I believe they may have forgotten to take this money with them. It was a misfire.” Adhikari alleged that the group was involved in post-Cyclone Amphan relief irregularities, corruption in the Sebashray initiative, extortion, job-for-cash rackets and illegal occupation of government land.

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Adhikari reiterated that strict action would be taken against those accused.

The Mamata-led TMC faction accused the state government of planting evidence and fabricating information by misusing the state machinery. Ahamed and the rebel faction did not respond to the seizure.

– WITH PTI Inputs