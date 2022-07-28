RP Singh new chairman of IIT-Kharagpur’s Board of Governors

Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh was appointed as the new chairman of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday. According to the statement, Singh has served as the Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation of India.

He is also the chairperson of IIT-Bhubaneswar’s Board of Governors and was given the additional responsibility of heading IIT-Kharagpur’s Board of Governors on July 12, 2022, it added. Singh completed his B.Tech and M.Tech in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University and began his career at TISCO where he worked in fields like power generation, and, operation and maintenance of power projects.

Singh succeeds Dr Sanjiv Goenka , who is also the founder and chairman of RPSG Group.