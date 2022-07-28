RP Singh new chairman of IIT-Kharagpur’s Board of Governors

July 28, 2022 3:03:23 am
Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh was appointed as the new chairman of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur, the institute said in a statement on Wednesday. According to the statement, Singh has served as the Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation of India.
He is also the chairperson of IIT-Bhubaneswar’s Board of Governors and was given the additional responsibility of heading IIT-Kharagpur’s Board of Governors on July 12, 2022, it added. Singh completed his B.Tech and M.Tech in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University and began his career at TISCO where he worked in fields like power generation, and, operation and maintenance of power projects.
Singh succeeds Dr Sanjiv Goenka , who is also the founder and chairman of RPSG Group.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
State Cabinet clears Rs 39,602-crore project to improve power distribution
Three climate scientists from IITM Pune bag national award
5 held for stealing 198 cell phones from warehouse
Gujarat HC notice on concern over animals at RIL zoo
Gujarat: Come out, get treated without fear, appeal ministers as hooch tragedy toll rises to 42
Gujarat Confidential: MLA’s support
Weaveknitt 2022 generates business worth Rs 350 crore
Gujarat: Opposition says ‘BJP failed to enforce Prohibition Act’
Gujarat reports 979 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death
Govt unveils Semiconductor Policy, to set up Semicon city
Act that gives L-G an edge new flashpoint between him, Speaker
More liquor shops could shut in Delhi