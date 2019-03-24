Row over Babul Supriyo’s song blown out of proportion, says BJP state vice-president

Controversy over Babul Supriyo’s song has been blown out of proportion by the Election Commission (EC), alleges BJP leader. A delegation of BJP members met EC officials on Saturday, demanding vigilance across border are to ensure free and fare poll. While coming out of the meeting, state BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar told reporters, “Babul’s issue was blown out of proportion by commission. It was not a matter of giving a showcause notice to anyone. It was an unpublished unreleased matter. We haven’t even decided if this will be used as an advertising song. Hence, there shouldn’t be any question about it.”

The EC had sent Supriyo a showcause notice on March 19, seeking explanation on the release of a song without the required permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). The song had allegedly defamed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. There was objection over the content of the song and also against its circulation without the mandatory certification.

On March 20, Supriyo had claimed that he had not released the song but had just shared it with some friends. Now, CEO (West Bengal) has submitted a report regarding this to the EC, who will look into the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have requested the EC to ensure that there was no trespassing in border areas to disturb the election process. They requested the EC to keep a strict vigilance regarding the movements in border areas.

“Bengal shares approximately 2,217 kilometres of border with Bangladesh, which is very sensitive, specially during the elections. Incidents of smuggling are on the rise; Vote rigging and other disturbances are created through outsiders, who enter Bengal through these areas.

Even the role of local police is questionable. We want strict vigilance and have asked them to see if the border areas can be sealed,” added Majumdar.