Row over singer KK’s death: Overcrowding at such events natural, says TMC MP

A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at the state government over singer KK’s death, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dev, or Deepak Adhikari, came in support of the police and civil administration, saying overcrowding during such events was “quite natural”.

The actor-turned-politician compared KK’s live concert with political rallies.

“People gather in large numbers out of their love for their favourite artists. If the police are expected to stop a music show for overcrowding, then they will have to stop political rallies too where the gatherings are more than expected,” he added.

On the controversy surrounding KK’s death, he said, “We have seen huge crowds in rallies of different political parties during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen lakhs of people attending rallies even when Covid was at its peak. If that is right, then calling out such programmes is uncalled for,” he claimed.

On Saturday, Governor Dhankhar had slammed the state government, saying “there could not have been more failure of the administration”. “The death of KK was very painful. Several people have sent me videos. My heart bleeds. There could not have been more mismanagement. There could not have been more failure of the administration,” he said.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away following a live concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch auditorium on May 31.

The post-mortem reports and the chemical analysis report ruled out the possibility of unnatural death. The autopsy concluded that he died of cardiac arrest.

The singer’s death triggered a political blame-game in the state with the BJP urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a central agency probe into his death.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan had alleged that the capacity of the auditorium was 3,000 but 7,000 people were permitted to enter the venue.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have introduced some measures to prevent overcrowding at shows and provide emergency medical aid if required. Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had said on Friday that there was no stampede-like situation and attendees were not short of space at Nazrul Manch.