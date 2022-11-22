Row over remarks on president: BJP takes out rally in Kolkata, flays Mamata govt for ‘no action’

BJP WORKERS on Monday took out a rally in central Kolkata to condemn state minister Akhil Giri for his recent remarks against President Droupadi Murmu and demanded his arrest.

The workers, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and others, also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for “not initiating any action” against Giri.

Addressing party workers at Y-channel in the Esplanade area, Adhikari said the state government would not last beyond December this year.

“The Mamata Banerjee government will not last beyond December this year. The government is moving away from the people and is not liked by them at all. I appeal to you to wait till December. The days of this government are numbered and the countdown has started. The state government has to go. First Maharashtra then Jharkhand and after Jharkhand it will be West Bengal,” said Adhikari.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram also claimed that the CBI probe in Sarada chit fund scam will intensify in the days to come and the proceeds from the sale of paintings by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be investigated as well.

“All will be probed. Those who had bought the paintings [by Mamata Banerjee]… Were these paintings made by Leonardo Da Vinci? Don’t make the mistake that the Sarada chit fund scam investigation is on the back-burner. Everything will come into the open. Just wait and watch. Both bua and bhatija (aunt and nephew) will be ousted,” said Adkhikari.

The BJP leader said, “We ask the chief minister to disqualify Giri and put him behind bars. His comments against President Droupadi Murmu are anti-woman and misogynistic. It is shocking how a state minister can make such comments against the president of the country,” said Adhikari.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, “He has forgotten that Bengal is not Maharashtra or Karnataka where one could spend money to buy MLAs. The culture here is different. Suvendu has turned politically bankrupt and that’s why he is making wild claims and baseless allegations. He has lost his mind. Maybe he wants to become the state BJP president and that’s why he is making such statements,” said Sen.