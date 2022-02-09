Row over FB post: 12 JU students detained during protest outside S Parganas police station

AT LEAST 12 students of Jadavpur University (JU) were detained by police in South 24 Parganas district while they were protesting outside a police station on Monday.

According to sources, a Dalit rights activist was “detained” by personnel of the Narendrapur station over an alleged “objectionable” post on Facebook. He was released on Sunday.

A number of people, including JU students and human rights activists, gathered outside the police station premises on Monday and started raising slogans against the detention, the sources said.

“Many of us were beaten up and detained. I and another person were released on Personal Recognizance (PR) bond while nearly 12 of them were sent to lock-up,” alleged Molay Tewari, who was among those detained.

The police, however, denied the allegations. An officer said, “A few persons were detained for creating nuisance outside the police station and were released later.”

