Rotten meat racket: To ‘restore consumer confidence’, ARD outlets to screen videos of meat processing

The government has asked officials to conduct surprise checks at meat outlets, food chains and restaurants to ensure rotten meat is not sold or served.

The animal resource development (ARD) department will play video recordings of meat processing and packaging at its retail outlets.

This is being done to restore consumer confidence following a dip in sales after the police busted a racket that supplied processed dead animal meat sourced from dump yards. Over a dozen people were arrested in the crackdown on the racket. “…unnecessary meat scare has spread throughout the state. So this is an ideal step to restore confidence among our customers,” said ARD minister Swapan Debnath.

An official said TV sets were being installed at the ARD department's 18 retail outlets. "Customers will be shown how hygienically meat is processed and packed at our processing units."

Municipal authorities too are regularly conducting surprise raids. “A state-wide drive will also be conducted to ensure that food outlets running without licenses are closed down and their owners are booked,” an official said.

