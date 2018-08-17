Rotten meat case in Kolkata: CID submits chargesheet, names 12

The chargesheet included all evidence in the case, including statements of around 60 witnesses, police said. The chargesheet included all evidence in the case, including statements of around 60 witnesses, police said.

The CID on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the rotten meat supply case in an Alipore court, naming 12 persons under charges of food adulteration.

Six of these 12 people have been named as main accused in the case, police added.

“The case was registered in April at Bhangar police station area and a chargesheet has been filed against 12 persons,” said DIG (CID) Nishat Parvez.

Sources said the chargesheet has been filed under sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273(sale of noxious food or drink), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. Investigation in the case was initiated by local police before being taken over by CID.

Those named in the chargesheet are Bicky alias Binsen Saimon, Sunny Mallick, Bishwanath Gharui alias Bishu, Young Chai Hsio, Sikendar Ali, Sarafat Hossain, Manik Mukherji and five others. Police said Saimon, Mallick, Gharui, Hossain, Mukherjee and Golam Mohammed alias Landa have been named as the main accused. These accused are in judicial custody in another case registered at Bongaon police station.

CID officials have removed the names of two people who were earlier arrested in connection with the case. They prayed before the court to discharge Pradip Roy and Samsul Abedin as there was no evidence against them.

“They were security guards of the concerned cold storage at Rajabazar in Narkeldanga,” said an official.

The chargesheet included all evidence in the case, including statements of around 60 witnesses, police said.

Earlier, the state consumer department had said it was likely to seize properties of the accused and initiate civil cases against them. State Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pande had earlier said a team of lawyers was working to ensure civil cases are filed.

