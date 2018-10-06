Rose Valley scam case: ED questions TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Sudip Bandyopadhyay had allegedly promoted the Rose Valley Group using his official position and financially benefitted from it. Sudip Bandyopadhyay had allegedly promoted the Rose Valley Group using his official position and financially benefitted from it.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay for several hours in connection with his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley scam.

Bandyopadhyay had allegedly promoted the Rose Valley Group using his official position and financially benefitted from it. During questioning, Bandyopadhyay denied getting any financial benefits, but agreed that he spoke about the group on public platforms.

He was also questioned on his proximity to Gautam Kundu, chairman of Rose Valley Group.

The central agency reportedly came across anomalies related to his foreign trips and ticket costs, sources said. Bandyopadhyay, however, said he would submit documents to establish that the ticket costs were borne by him. The agency is likely to summon more people for questioning after Durga Puja, sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Centre for “misusing the central agency”. While addressing the media after a TMC core committee meeting, she said, “People will answer them in future. What is Sudip’s fault? He travelled on ticket bought by himself, yet had to stay in jail for so many days. Now again they have started all this. They didn’t let him attend the core committee meeting.”

The ED had recently attached assets worth Rs 130 crore in connection with the Rose Valley scam case. Assets worth around Rs 4,400 crore were also seized.

The agency had registered an FIR against the firm, Gautam Kundu and others in 2014 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015.

