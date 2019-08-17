Roopa Ganguly’s son in police custody for rash driving

Actor-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son, Akash Mukhopadhyay, was sent to one-day police custody on Friday, after he allegedly rammed into a wall of an upscale south Kolkata club on Thursday night, sources said. No casualty or injury has been reported.

Advertising

The order came after the police produced Akash, 21, before the Alipur court, sources said.

“Akash has been arrested on charges of rash driving,” said senior police official.

According to police, Akash has been booked under sections 427 (Mischief) and 279 (Rash Driving) of Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under Motor Vehicles Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Advertising

On the night of the accident, he was detained and arrested the next morning. Police said a several eyewitnesses had claimed to have seen Akash driving a black sedan at a breakneck speed.

“The car crashed into a wall and a portion of it was damaged,” said an official. Police are trying to ascertain if Akash was in an inebriated condition. Meanwhile, Roopa Ganguly posted a message on her Twitter handle saying she needed no favours.

“My son has met with an accident near my residence. I called police to take care of it with all legal implications. No favours/ politics please. I love my son and will take care of him but law should take its own course (sic),” she tweeted. She even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Neither I do anything wrong nor I tolerate. I am not up for sale,” she wrote in Hindi.

Meanwhile , state Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh spoke to Roopa Ganguly after the incident.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh spoke to Roopa Ganguly after the incident.

“Police will find out if he was drunk. Action will be taken as per law. Rupa di herself called the police. Some TMC people are trying to make it an issue unnecessarily. If we find it true, we will also react accordingly,” said Ghosh.