Robbers gangraped woman in her Kolkata flat, looted Rs 15 lakh: Cops

Robbers allegedly gang-raped a 26-year-old woman in her home here between 12 pm and 1 pm the day before. The woman’s family told the police that two to three unidentified men entered their rented flat after breaking a lock. At the time, the complainant’s parents were out for work and she was alone at home.

The woman told her family that the men overpowered her, tied her with a rope in a bedroom and searched an almirah in another room. According to the police, they looted Rs 15 lakh and some valuables, including silver and gold jewellery.

“Two to three accused persons entered the flat of the victim (26) and robbed Rs 15 lakh and raped her,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint. They have invoked IPC sections 450 (whoever commits house-trespass in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment of life), 455 (trespassing), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intension), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 376-D (gangrape). The detective department is investigating the case.

The Kolkata Police, forensic experts and officials of the detective department visited the apartment on Wednesday. The investigators are checking with the woman’s neighbours to find out if they heard something. The police said they would also check CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar Police has arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Debesh Kolay, was arrested from the Airport gate number 2 area. He has been charged under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.