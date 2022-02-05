Roadways projects in West Bengal: Gadkari appeals state to help Centre in land acquisition

UNION ROAD Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday appealed to the state government to cooperate with the Centre when it comes to acquisition of land for several roadways project for the state. Gadkari was virtually addressing political leaders and mediapersons in Siliguri.

Responding to a query on ongoing roadways projects for the state, Gadkari said, “There has not been much cooperation from the state government for acquisition of land for several projects. I would urge the government there [West Bengal] to help the Centre in land acquisition so that these projects get implemented at the earliest. The Centre has very good compensation packages for the people (who will provide land). I would also urge our MPs and MLAs there to expedite this.”

The Union Minister said projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore have been sanctioned for West Bengal and more are in the pipeline.

“From roadways to waterways, the Centre is very serious about improving the infrastructure in West Bengal. We have already sanctioned several projects for the state. Projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are already there and more will be done in the days to come,” added Gadkari.

The BJP organised the virtual address the Union Minister in Siliguri ahead of the civic polls on February 27.